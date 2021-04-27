Shaniera Akram is hopeful that Covid can build unity between two enemies

Adsense 300×250

Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram‘s wife and social activist Shaniera Akram was impressed by the benevolent messages of Pakistanis for India in these chaotic and dark times for our neighboring country.

She wrote in a tweet on social media that Pakistan is sending a series of sympathetic messages to India.

So much love & empathy pouring into India from Pakistan. Can something as evil as COVID break down boundaries and help start to build unity between two incredible countries? Inshallah I hope it can! #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #StayStrongIndia #PakistanstandswithIndia 🇵🇰🇮🇳 — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) April 27, 2021

“So much love & empathy pouring into India from Pakistan. Can something as evil as COVID break down boundaries and help start to build unity between two incredible countries? Inshallah I hope it can!” Shaniera wrote.

In her tweet, the social activist also used the trends created by Pakistan for India such as ‘#PakistanstandswithIndia’.

In another tweet posted by Shaniera earlier, she wrote in a poetic manner, “In the darkest hour,

when the demons come,

Call on me brother,

We will fight together!”

🇵🇰🇮🇳 #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #PakistanStandsWithIndia #HumanityFirst — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) April 27, 2021

She then used the flags of Pakistan and India, making it clear that her message was to the Indian people on behalf of Pakistanis.