Video: Here Is A Proof That Atif Aslam Is A Henpecked

A video of Atif Aslam has gone viral while talking on the call with his wife Sara Bharwana.

A video has been going viral on social media since yesterday in which well-known YouTuber Shahveer Jaffery is interviewing singer Atif Aslam in his car.

In the viral video, it can be seen that Atif Aslam picks up his mobile phone during the conversation and says to his wife that yes! I’m bringing a pamper.

After watching this video, social media users say that Atif Aslam has made a prank call with his wife, while some users are calling him “joru ka ghulam” (henpecked).

Listening to the conversation with his wife, Shahveer Jaffery starts laughing loudly.

It should be noted that singer Atif Aslam got married to Sara Bharwana in 2013. The couple had their first son named Uhud in 2014.

The singer’s second son was born in 2019.

Earlier, Atif Aslam and his wife Sara Bharwana celebrated their wedding anniversary on the 28th of March.

‘Aadat’ singer took to Instagram and shared a photo he had with his beloved wife. In the caption, he wished his wifey a happy wedding anniversary.

“My Queen – Am still glad that you met me, nahi to pta nahi kis se shadi ho jani thi.” (I am glad you met me otherwise I don’t know who to marry).

“Mashallah you are the strongest person I know and I can’t thank you enough for giving me my munchkins. We love you. Happy Wedding Anniversary.” He left heart emojis.