Adsense 300×250

Showbiz actor Sheheryar Munawar, who was called out by Twitter users after he violated COVID SOPs as he was spotted attending a party, has issued an apology for his negligence.

Recently, the cancellation of exams garnered many debates and several celebrities also jumped in to support the students and demand exams’ cancellation due to COVID spike.

Munawar also shared his two cents on the rise in the Covid-19 cases in the country and pleaded everyone to follow the SOPs.

“Highest number of deaths recorded in a single day in Pakistan since the start of the pandemic. In this alarming situation, let’s please play our part by following the SOPs,” the Parey Hut Love star wrote on Twitter.

But afterwards, the actor was spotted attending a party and social media went ablaze as at first, the celebs campaigned for the cancellation of exams and then ended up appearing in pictures of celeb gatherings and qawwali nights.

After being heavily criticized, Sheheryar Munawar took to his Instaram to apologize over the matter.

“I apologize for my ignorance, lapse in judgement and lack of better sense,” shared the actor.

He further added, “A big thank you to my social media family for keeping my moral compass in check. We owe eachother as much.”