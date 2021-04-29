Adsense 970×250

Why Did Sheheryar Munawar Apologize To His Fans?

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 11:18 pm
Adsense 300×600
Sheheryar Munawar
Adsense 300×250

Showbiz actor Sheheryar Munawar, who was called out by Twitter users after he violated COVID SOPs as he was spotted attending a party, has issued an apology for his negligence.

Recently, the cancellation of exams garnered many debates and several celebrities also jumped in to support the students and demand exams’ cancellation due to COVID spike.

Munawar also shared his two cents on the rise in the Covid-19 cases in the country and pleaded everyone to follow the SOPs.

“Highest number of deaths recorded in a single day in Pakistan since the start of the pandemic. In this alarming situation, let’s please play our part by following the SOPs,” the Parey Hut Love star wrote on Twitter.

But afterwards, the actor was spotted attending a party and social media went ablaze as at first, the celebs campaigned for the cancellation of exams and then ended up appearing in pictures of celeb gatherings and qawwali nights.

After being heavily criticized, Sheheryar Munawar took to his Instaram to apologize over the matter.

“I apologize for my ignorance, lapse in judgement and lack of better sense,” shared the actor.

Sheheryar Munawar

He further added, “A big thank you to my social media family for keeping my moral compass in check. We owe eachother as much.”

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Yasra Rizvi
4 hours ago
Yasra Rizvi Disappointed To See Her Pregnancy More Newsworthy Than Her Directorial

One of the acclaimed and hardworking actresses of Pakistan's showbiz industry, Yasra...
Bushra Ansari
4 hours ago
What is actress Bushra Ansari distressed about?

Pakistan's senior actress Bushra Ansari's sister had contracted the Coronavirus after which...
EL RISITAS Viral Meme Guy
5 hours ago
El Risitas, the Viral Laughing Meme Guy, Passed Away Aged 65

A very popular viral man, who is the face behind the "Spanish...
hoorain amjad sabri
8 hours ago
Hoorain pens an emotional message for late father Amjad Sabri

Hoorain Amjad Sabri, daughter of renowned Qawwal Amjad Sabri, who has ruled...
Amjad Sabri death anniversary
23 hours ago
Remembering Legendary Qawwal Amjad Sabri on 5th death anniversary

Popular Qawwal and Naat Khawan Amjad Sabri is being remembered today (Thursday)...
Adnan Siddiqui
24 hours ago
Adnan Siddiqui Requests Everyone To Follow COVID-19 SOPs

As the coronavirus cases have been increasing rapidly in Pakistan, veteran actor...

Recent News

Saudi Stock Market Hits Seven-Year High After Crown Prince's Interview
39 seconds ago
Saudi Stock Market Hits Seven-Year High After Crown Prince’s Interview

A recent interview with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin...
Shahbaz Sharif
30 mins ago
Shahbaz Sharif censures PTI govt. Over disastrous COVID-19 Situation

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s President Shahbaz Sharif has on Thursday blamed the...
7500 Prize Bond Complete List 2021
43 mins ago
7500 Prize Bond Discontinue By Government

On Thursday: Rs 7500 Prize bond Draw list 2021 discontinue by Government...
15000 prize bond result
48 mins ago
15000 Prize bond discontinue by Government

On Thursday: Rs 15000 Prize bond list 2021 discontinue by Government of...