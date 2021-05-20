Double Click 970×250

Aiman Khan gives a befitting reply to Minal and Ahsan’s critics

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 02:24 pm
Minal Khan critics

Popular showbiz industry actress Aiman Khan silenced her sister, Minal Khan and her fiancé’s critics by giving a scathing reply to social media users.

Recently, Minal Khan and actor Ahsan Mohsin’s engagement was made official, the pictures of which were shared by both the actors on their respective social media accounts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

While congratulating Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin on their engagement, some netizens also criticized the new pair of the showbiz industry.

The newly engaged couple remained silent on the criticism but actress Aiman Khan came to their rescue and supported them.

Replying to the users, Aiman Khan said, “Shut up all of you wish them good luck and congratulate them for their new life! Stop this negativity.”

In other news, a large number of showbiz stars congratulated the couple on their engagement in the comments section of the post.

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram had worked together in the drama serial ‘Parchayee’, which was aired in 2017 on a private TV channel.

