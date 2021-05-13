Double Click 970×250

Aisha Khan Shares Beautiful Family Pictures Celebrating Eid Day 1

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

13th May, 2021. 02:43 pm
Adsense 300×600
Aisha Khan

Former Pakistani showbiz’s actress Aisha Khan, who left the showbiz industry after her marriage with Major Uqbah Malik, has treated fans with adorable family snaps on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

Aisha Khan has shared beautiful pictures with her daughter Mahnoor and husband Major Uqbah Malik.

The post has garnered immense love within no time as fans and fellow celebs jumped in to gush over little Mahnoor.

On April 15, 2018, Aisha Khan and Major Uqbah Hadeed Malik tied the knot in a simple but dignified wedding ceremony that was attended by close friends and relatives.

She gave birth to her daughter on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal in the year 2019, whom she named ‘Mahnoor’.

Ayesha Khan stepped into Pakistan’s media industry in 2000 and showed the essence of true acting in many successful dramas.

Here dramas include Mehndi, Wasil, Khuda Zameen Se Gya Nahi, Parsa, Khuda Mera Bhi Hai, Mann Mayal, and others.

The actress had decided to leave the industry after a successful 18-year media career. She made the announcement on social media.

Her husband, Major Uqbah Hadeed Malik is the first Pakistani military officer to serve as a platoon commander in the RMAS and also won the honorary sword.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress
4 hours ago
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress

This Eid-ul-Fitr, Maya Ali is serving her fans major desi inspiration by...
Malala Yousafzai To Attend HBO "Friends" Reunion
7 hours ago
Malala Yousafzai To Attend HBO “Friends” Reunion

The long-awaited cast reunion of the popular American drama series 'Friends' will...
Farooq Qaiser: Uncle Sargam, A household Name For 90s Kids Passes Away
7 hours ago
Farooq Qaiser: Uncle Sargam, A household Name For 90s Kids Passes Away

Well-known Pakistani artist and creator of puppet comedy character Uncle Sargam Farooq...
Hina Altaf, Agha Ali Send Love To Fans On Eid Amidst Pandemic
7 hours ago
Hina Altaf, Agha Ali Send Love To Fans On Eid Amidst Pandemic

On Friday the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr Hina Altaf shared photos with...
Neelam Muneer Stuns In Orange Dress On 2nd Day Of Eid
8 hours ago
Neelam Muneer Stuns In Orange Dress On 2nd Day Of Eid

Pakistan’s confident actress Neelam Muneer is much known among fans because of her fine...
Sonya Hussyn’s Floral Gharara Set Is Winner For Eid Celebrations
1 day ago
Sonya Hussyn’s Floral Gharara Set Is Winner For Eid Celebrations

Sonya Hussyn has always been a fan of perky eastern dresses, and...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
8 mins ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today For, 15th May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given below....
Bitcoin soars above
22 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan, 15th May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BTC to PKR (Bitcoin to PKR) according to the...
gold rate today
37 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 15th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (13th May 2021) is being sold...
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress
4 hours ago
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress

This Eid-ul-Fitr, Maya Ali is serving her fans major desi inspiration by...