Asim Azhar Gives A Befitting Response To Israel’s Tweet

Popular singer Asim Azhar schools the Jewish community after Israel’s official Twitter made a false claim amidst the tensions in Palestine.

In a Twitter post, the official Israeli page wrote, “We have been here for 3,000 years and we’re here to stay. Terrorists trying to plunge the region into violence and darkness will never prevail. #IsraelUnderAttack”

The tweet came in after the escalated tensions in Palestine as Israel continued airstrikes and bombardment, killing hundreds of innocent Palestinian Muslims.

However, the Ghalat Fehmi singer in a befitting reply said, “Your ‘country’ was literally founded, sorry I mean forced on the world in 1948. Humse bhi aik saal chotay ho, aide tussi 3,000 years kay. [You’re one year younger than Pakistan and you claim you’re 3000 years old] Stop the terrorism.”

Your ‘country’ was literally founded, sorry i mean forced on the world in 1948. Humse bhi aik saal chotay ho, aide tussi 3,000 years kay. Stop the terrorism. https://t.co/zan1723vyG — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) May 18, 2021

Moreover, other showbiz celebrities also voice support for the rights of Palestinian civilians and demand to stop Israeli aggression against them.

Earlier, the highest-paid model Bella Hadid joined the protest in solidarity with her Palestinian brethren. She took to the streets to voice support for Palestinians and expressed displeasure for the Israeli forces.

Also, Bella Hadid shared photos on her Instagram account, demanding peace and independence of Palestine.