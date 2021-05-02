Britney Spears’ dad suggested that she has dementia

Adsense 300×250

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears suggested that she could be battling dementia.

Jamie, while filing paperwork to control her finances almost ten years ago, hinted that the pop star has dementia.

The claim is all set to be discussed in the media’s upcoming documentary about the singer, titled, The Battle for Britney.

The 68-year-old had reportedly checked a box that said “dementia placement or treatment” as a reason to keep conservatorship over the singer’s estate which was established in 2008, as seen in the paperwork shown in the documentary.

A journalist Mobeen Azhar says in the documentary: “There are only two options with that. Britney might have dementia. Now I’m not a doctor but if that’s the case, then the world isn’t aware of that. But the other option is actually more sinister.”

Her father has been a part of the conservatorship since Britney had a mental breakdown in 2007.

What is Dementia?

Dementia is a collective term used to describe various symptoms of cognitive decline, such as forgetfulness. It is a symptom of several underlying diseases and brain disorders. Dementia is not a single disease in itself, but a general term to describe symptoms of impairment in memory, communication, and thinking.