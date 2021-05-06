Britney Spears Might Be Dead, Claims Perez Hilton

An international blogger Perez Hilton has made a shocking statement regarding the singer Britney Spears during a recent interview.

As per Hilton, the Womanizer singer might be dead without a conservatorship. He said,

“If she didn’t have a conservatorship in place, I would be concerned that Britney would be dead, truly. There are certain things that I don’t agree with though.”

“For example, Britney recently was petitioning the court to have her father removed as her conservator, that should absolutely be her right.”

“OK, if she’s under this conservatorship because she needs to, why should her dad be the one calling the shots and making money off of it?”