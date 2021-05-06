Double Click 970×250

Britney Spears Might Be Dead, Claims Perez Hilton

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

07th May, 2021. 12:50 am
Adsense 300×600
Britney Spears

An international blogger Perez Hilton has made a shocking statement regarding the singer Britney Spears during a recent interview. 

As per Hilton, the Womanizer singer might be dead without a conservatorship. He said,

“If she didn’t have a conservatorship in place, I would be concerned that Britney would be dead, truly. There are certain things that I don’t agree with though.”

“For example, Britney recently was petitioning the court to have her father removed as her conservator, that should absolutely be her right.”

“OK, if she’s under this conservatorship because she needs to, why should her dad be the one calling the shots and making money off of it?”

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

Duke and Duchess of Sussex
29 mins ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Request People To Donate Money For COVID-19 Vaccines

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their son Archie's second...
Teaser of 2021 BTS Festa
48 mins ago
BTS: Teaser of upcoming 2021 BTS Festa Released

Big Hit Labels has recently released the first-ever moving teaser for the...
Gulsim Ali Aslihan Hatun
2 hours ago
Photo: Gulsim Ali’s Ravishing Smile Is All You Need To See Today

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali has brightened up everyone's day with her ravishing...
Ali Zafar
2 hours ago
Ali Zafar Has A Special Message For Indians & Pakistanis

As India and Pakistan are battling with the deadly coronavirus, Pakistani singer...
Marina Khan
4 hours ago
Atiqa Odho Requests Fans To Pray For Marina Khan’s recovery from COVID-19

On Thursday, veteran actress Atiqa Odho has requested her fans and followers...
Sumbul Shahid
4 hours ago
Pakistan’s Media Industry Mourns Death Of Sumbul Shahid

Veteran actress Sumbul Shahid, who is the sister of legendary showbiz stars...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Amazon Approval Will Open Opportunities For Youth: PM
28 mins ago
Amazon Approval Will Open Opportunities For Youth: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Amazon starting operations in Pakistan will...
Duke and Duchess of Sussex
29 mins ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Request People To Donate Money For COVID-19 Vaccines

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their son Archie's second...
Firdous Shamim Naqvi Slams Sindh Govt Over Poor Performance
40 mins ago
Firdous Shamim Naqvi Slams Sindh Govt Over Poor Performance

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that after the 18th...
Teaser of 2021 BTS Festa
48 mins ago
BTS: Teaser of upcoming 2021 BTS Festa Released

Big Hit Labels has recently released the first-ever moving teaser for the...