BTS: Have you watched ‘Butter’ remix music video yet?

K-pop band BTS has treated their fans with a “Butter” hot remix video on May 28th.

The song is starkly different from ‘Dynamite’ which goes to show their range as artists. One who listens to this track will be singing along to the chorus.

The video features delightful dance moves by the boys where they hang out in front of the camera.

Watch:

Earlier, BTS had achieved another big milestone by generating a massive amount of views within 24 hours on the release of their song ‘’Butter’’.

Within 20 hours of its release, the song had crossed a total of 134,203,316 views, making it the quickest music video in YouTube history to do so.