Dur-e-Fishan Will Take Your Breaths Away In This Regal Gharara Look

The stunning and fresh face of Pakistani showbiz, Dur-e-Fishan is undoubtedly a timeless beauty.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has won many hearts with her first drama as she performed the role of the elder sister of lead actress Hania Aamir as “Irum” in the drama serial Dil Ruba. She has impressed everyone with her stellar acting skills in the drama serial.

In recent snaps shared on Instagram, the actress took away breaths with her stunning Eid looks as she donned a gold-white gharara to serve major regal vibes.

“EID SPAM MUBARAK”. “Thanda pani sa dhula hwa chehra aur Aik sec bun by yours truly,” she captioned the post.

The emerging star chose a no-makeup look to look simple yet elegant in her recent snaps.

In another post, she wrote, “No eyes no makeup joda glory EID Mubarak.”

However, the gorgeous actress had shown her glam game on peak and garnered numerous love reacts from fans.

Earlier, in the drama serial Bharaas, the young actress has garnered immense love and appreciation with her stellar performance. Bharaas turned out to be a hit after its last episode went on air and social media users praise the acclaimed acting skills of Zubab Rana, Dur-e-Fishan and Omer Shahzad in the leading roles.