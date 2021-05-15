Double Click 970×250

Dur-e-Fishan Will Take Your Breaths Away In This Regal Gharara Look

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

15th May, 2021. 12:25 pm
Adsense 300×600
Dur-e-Fishan

The stunning and fresh face of Pakistani showbiz, Dur-e-Fishan is undoubtedly a timeless beauty.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has won many hearts with her first drama as she performed the role of the elder sister of lead actress Hania Aamir as “Irum” in the drama serial Dil Ruba. She has impressed everyone with her stellar acting skills in the drama serial.

In recent snaps shared on Instagram, the actress took away breaths with her stunning Eid looks as she donned a gold-white gharara to serve major regal vibes.

“EID SPAM MUBARAK”. “Thanda pani sa dhula hwa chehra aur Aik sec bun by yours truly,” she captioned the post. 

The emerging star chose a no-makeup look to look simple yet elegant in her recent snaps.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem (@durefishans)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem (@durefishans)

In another post, she wrote, “No eyes no makeup joda glory EID Mubarak.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem (@durefishans)

However, the gorgeous actress had shown her glam game on peak and garnered numerous love reacts from fans.

Earlier, in the drama serial Bharaas, the young actress has garnered immense love and appreciation with her stellar performance. Bharaas turned out to be a hit after its last episode went on air and social media users praise the acclaimed acting skills of Zubab Rana, Dur-e-Fishan and Omer Shahzad in the leading roles.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Sajal Ahad
5 hours ago
We All Want Someone To Look At Us Like Sajal Looks At Ahad

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are one of the most loved...
Momal Sheikh birthday
5 hours ago
Mahira Khan Wishes BFF Momal Sheikh On Her Birthday

We have often seen rivalries between celebrities, however, there are many of...
Ayeza Khan Insta Followers
10 hours ago
Ayeza Khan Continues To Be The Most Followed Pakistani Celeb On Insta

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan continues to be the most followed Pakistani celebrity...
Rabab Hashim
12 hours ago
Rabab Hashim All Smiles As She Poses For Eid With Her Hubby

Newlywed Rabab Hashim, who tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony...
celebrity eid dresses
12 hours ago
What type of dresses did renowned celebrities wear on Eid?

Many actresses of the Pakistani showbiz industry chose to wear bright colored...
Fakhr-e-Alam
14 hours ago
Uncle Sargam was part of my childhood, Fakhr-e-Alam

Fakhr-e-Alam, a well-known actor and singer of the Pakistani showbiz industry, lamented...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Petrol
4 hours ago
New prices of petroleum products to be determined on May 17

As the prices of petroleum products remained unchanged in the month of...
Sajal Ahad
5 hours ago
We All Want Someone To Look At Us Like Sajal Looks At Ahad

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are one of the most loved...
Momal Sheikh birthday
5 hours ago
Mahira Khan Wishes BFF Momal Sheikh On Her Birthday

We have often seen rivalries between celebrities, however, there are many of...
Cyclone Tauktae
5 hours ago
Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm

Cyclone Tauktae "is likely to intensify further" during the next 18-24 hours,...