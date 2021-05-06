Fakhr Alam Escapes Unhurt After Car Accident

Host, actor and singer Fakhr Alam was met with a fatal traffic accident while going to the shooting, which caused severe damage to his car but fortunately, he is safe and sound.

In several tweets, Fakhr Alam informed fans about the car accident near Islamabad and also shared pictures of the truck that hit his car.

Fakhr Alam said in a series of tweets that a truck coming from Chiniot hit his car while taking the wrong U-turn, due to which he narrowly escaped.

The actor and singer described the accident as dangerous and said that fortunately, he was wearing a safety belt, which did not cause him much damage.

Fakhr-e-Alam said that the driver of the truck that hit his car did not have a driver’s license or ID card and other documents.

The actor and singer said that the driver hit his car in a very careless manner, which led to the accident and such drivers cause dangerous road accidents across the country.

He also instructed people to wear safety belts while travelling or driving and to report negligent driving to law enforcement agencies.

Fakhr Alam also called on law enforcement agencies to ensure that action is taken against untrained and reckless drivers.

Fakhr Alam told fans that he was pardoned only after the driver who hit his car apologized and admitted his mistake in writing, but made sure that the driver did not make the same mistake again. Islamabad police will do the rest.

Fakhr Alam also shared a picture of the milk tanker that hit his car, but he did not share the picture of his car.

Without question Allah is the greatest protector of them all. I have just survived what could have been easily a fatal accident while on my to to @humnewspakistan for filming.These trucks become killing machines in the hands of unlicensed drivers. @ICT_Police is handling the case pic.twitter.com/BmGwQSgpkq — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) May 5, 2021

1/5 It was a close call to what would have been most certainly a fatal accident. This milk truck from Chiniot without indication made a U turn from the far out lane forcing our vehicle to take evasive measure missing the truck, hitting the divider & ending up on the other side. pic.twitter.com/f7bLDzXdQ0 — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) May 5, 2021

3/5 I am grateful to Allah that I will once again get to see my children but there are many who have never returned home because of extremely poor road safety & dangerous drivers. Tonight I followed up wid @ICT_Police to do whatever was possible legally to stop this driver — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) May 5, 2021