Fawad Khan spotted in Lahore at the protest in support of Palestine

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 01:15 pm
Fawad Khan Palestine

Leading Pakistani actor Fawad Khan took part in a pro-Palestinian protest in Lahore.

The photo that surfaced on social media shows Fawad Khan participating in the protest with his wife and daughter. He also carried a placard that read “Free Palestine.”

 

Additionally, many famous Pakistani showbiz personalities have strongly condemned the Israeli attacks and oppression on social media and expressed solidarity with the Muslims of Gaza.

During a recent interview, Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui revealed that the heartthrob Fawad Khan gave him a very tough time, and also he was one of those senior artists who didn’t help him onset at all while they shot for ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’.  Fawad Khan had reportedly bullied him on the sets of Zindagi Gulzar Hai. He said that Fawad Khan was straight out of Hamsafar at that time and gave him a tough time.

