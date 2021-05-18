Fawad Khan spotted in Lahore at the protest in support of Palestine

Leading Pakistani actor Fawad Khan took part in a pro-Palestinian protest in Lahore.

The photo that surfaced on social media shows Fawad Khan participating in the protest with his wife and daughter. He also carried a placard that read “Free Palestine.”

Additionally, many famous Pakistani showbiz personalities have strongly condemned the Israeli attacks and oppression on social media and expressed solidarity with the Muslims of Gaza.

