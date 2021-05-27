Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Gigi Hadid revived her pregnancy memories with adorable photos

Raba Noor

28th May, 2021. 12:36 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Gigi Hadid

American supermodel and a new mom, Gigi Hadid looks back at her pregnancy time as she shares heart-melting throwback pictures of her pregnancy with baby Khai.

The then-mother-to-be looked gorgeous as she glowed while cradling her baby bump.

“This week, last year,” she captioned the post.

The model had remained fiercely private about showing her little girl and often teases fans with some glimpses here and there.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed baby daughter Khai in September last year And now Khai is approaching the eight-month-old.

Earlier this year they revealed matching tattoos of their little girl’s name and Zayn called their new lives as parents “wicked.”

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Amber Heard
50 mins ago
Why Amber Heard ‘limits’ her Instagram comments?

American film actress, Amber Heard chose to "limit" her Instagram comments as...
Matthew Perry Friends Reunion
52 mins ago
Matthew Perry Feared He Would “Die” If Friends Audience Wouldn’t Laugh

Canadian actor, Matthew Perry recently made a heart-wrenching confession regarding his time...
Friends: The Reunion trailer
1 hour ago
‘Friends’ cast hurts their fans in ‘the friends reunion’

Courteney Cox hurts the ‘Friends’ fans by declaring that the cast won’t...
Jia Ali
3 hours ago
Pakistani actress Jia Ali Got Married To A Hong-Kong Based Businessman

One of the leading actresses of Pakistan's showbiz industry Jia Ali has...
Jennifer Lopez: announced her reunion with Ben Affleck
3 hours ago
Is Jennifer Lopez Back With Ben Affleck? Find Out!

According to the reports, on April 29, in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez...
Ryan Reynolds: going through a mental health issue
5 hours ago
Ryan Reynolds is going through a mental health issue

Ryan Reynolds, a humorous and jovial person, is actually in danger, he...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Amber Heard
50 mins ago
Why Amber Heard ‘limits’ her Instagram comments?

American film actress, Amber Heard chose to "limit" her Instagram comments as...
Matthew Perry Friends Reunion
52 mins ago
Matthew Perry Feared He Would “Die” If Friends Audience Wouldn’t Laugh

Canadian actor, Matthew Perry recently made a heart-wrenching confession regarding his time...
Friends: The Reunion trailer
1 hour ago
‘Friends’ cast hurts their fans in ‘the friends reunion’

Courteney Cox hurts the ‘Friends’ fans by declaring that the cast won’t...
1 hour ago
Here Are The 6 Mistakes That Doomed The Titanic

How did the Titanic, made in 1,200 days, sink in just 2...