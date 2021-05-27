Gigi Hadid revived her pregnancy memories with adorable photos

American supermodel and a new mom, Gigi Hadid looks back at her pregnancy time as she shares heart-melting throwback pictures of her pregnancy with baby Khai.

The then-mother-to-be looked gorgeous as she glowed while cradling her baby bump.

“This week, last year,” she captioned the post.

The model had remained fiercely private about showing her little girl and often teases fans with some glimpses here and there.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed baby daughter Khai in September last year And now Khai is approaching the eight-month-old.

Earlier this year they revealed matching tattoos of their little girl’s name and Zayn called their new lives as parents “wicked.”