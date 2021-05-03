Adsense 300×250

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who are both single now, have been spending time together in Los Angeles.

Affleck and Lopez aren’t striking up a new romance, but are, in fact, still just friends. “They’ve never not been.”

As per reports, “Jennifer Garner isn’t bothered by Ben Affleck hanging out with Jennifer Lopez or anyone else. She wants what is best for Ben.”

“What matters most to her is Ben being a great dad,” the reports say.

“They’ve been in a good groove when it comes to co-parenting for a while and their kids’ happiness is Jen’s main priority.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck settled their divorce in 2018, and the two have been co-parenting their three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, since then.