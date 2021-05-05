Double Click 970×250

Imran Ashraf pens down heartwarming note for his wife

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

05th May, 2021. 10:24 pm
Imran Ashraf nikkah anniversary

Pakistan’s versatile actor Imran Ashraf has penned down a heartfelt note for his wife on their 3rd nikkah ceremony.

The actor took to his Instagram account and praised his wife with love and affection. He wrote,

“Nikah anniversary Mubarak. Mein nai suna tha NIKAH ki pakeezgi mard ka naseeb badal daiti hain. 100 feesad yeah baat sach hai. Meri wife ka kadam akaila meray ghar nahi aya bohat sa naseeb saath laya hai MASHALLAH.”

In the end, he thanked his wife for all the love and care she has given to him through the 3 years.

“THANKS KIRAN FOR YOUR LOVE, CARE AND ROHAM”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Imran Ashraf (@imranashrafawan)

Actor and writer Imran Ashraf, who has acted in blockbuster dramas of the Pakistani industry one after another, is not like the rest of the actors who became famous overnight. Imran Ashraf has achieved a name in the industry with great hard work and endurance.

Even after hearing all sorts of discouraging remarks and flawed comments regarding his acting at the beginning of his career, Imran Ashraf continued his journey with passion and conviction and today he has won over every heart.

