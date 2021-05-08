Kangana Ranaut Calls COVID-19 “Small Time Flu” After Testing Positive

The most controversial actress of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut has contracted Covid-19 as she shared her health update on Instagram along with a long note.

She wrote in a note that she has quarantined herself and she is sure that she will “demolish” the virus which, for her, is “nothing but a small time flu.”

Taking to Instagram, Kangana wrote, “I was feeling tired and weak with a slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive.