Kangana Ranaut Calls COVID-19 “Small Time Flu” After Testing Positive

The most controversial actress of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut has contracted Covid-19 as she shared her health update on Instagram along with a long note.
She wrote in a note that she has quarantined herself and she is sure that she will “demolish” the virus which, for her, is “nothing but a small time flu.”
Taking to Instagram, Kangana wrote, “I was feeling tired and weak with a slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive.
I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people.”
