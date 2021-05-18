Double Click 970×250

Kubra Khan Looks Super Pretty In This Stunning Dress

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 04:16 pm
Adsense 300×600
Kubra Khan

A well-known British-Pakistani actress Kubra Khan is winning the hearts of her fans with a seraphic Eid look from the second day.

Taking to Instagram, the actress has shared multiple stunning pictures donning a creme shaded embroidered long maxy with a nude makeup. She finished off her look with heavy earrings.

The post has garnered much love from fans as they gushed over Kubra’s timeless beauty.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism)

Earlier, Kubra Khan was asked a question during a show at BOL Entertainment naming ‘BOL Nights with Ahsan Khan’.

The show host, Ahsan Khan asks Kubra that does she ever think that she works in the wrong field.

Answering the question, Kubra had said, “Yes! I can call it a spiritual awakening that the field I am working in, is not suitable. But, I am trying to balance it out till I afford to not be in it.”

She further said that I always had a dream to work in such an industry where people even in a small town know you, where every festival is celebrated together with a large number of celebrities, and you are known by every single person.

Extending her reply she says, “Despite everything, I love my art, but it comes with a territory. I never impose the glamour and attractions around me but however, the celebrity becomes public property and that is what I unlike about the showbiz field.”

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Naomi Campbell
1 hour ago
Super Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl

Super Model Naomi Campbell on Tuesday announced on social media that she...
Minal Khan Baat Pakki
3 hours ago
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram Are Officially A Couple Now

One of the most talked-about Pakistani celebrity couples, Minal Khan and Ahsan...
Ali Zafar Birthday
4 hours ago
Ali Zafar Expresses Gratitude For All The Birthday Messages And Gifts

The renowned and loved singer, both in Pakistan and India, Ali Zafar has...
#ButterVideoTeaser
4 hours ago
BTS: “Butter” Teaser Has Been Released!

ARMY is over the moon as BTS has released the video teaser...
Ghana Ali Nikkah
5 hours ago
Pictures: Ghana Ali Is Now Nikkahfied!

Pakistani actress Ghana Ali has tied the knot with Umair Gulzar on...
Rabia Butt Faisal Edhi
8 hours ago
Rabia Butt wishes to accompany Faisal Edhi to Palestine

Leading Pakistani actress Rabia Butt also expressed her desire to go to...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Census-2017 Report
12 mins ago
Census-2017 Report: Karachi Remains The Most Populated City

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has issued the Census-2017 report which...
senior member of Israeli Parliament Knesset Mossi Raz
31 mins ago
Senior Israeli parliament member calls Israel’s actions “unjust”

A senior member of Israeli Parliament Knesset Mossi Raz has condemned Israel's...
Whatsapp Archive Chats
48 mins ago
WhatsApp To Delete Archive Chats When They Are No Longer Needed

WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned messaging application, is apparently working on a feature that...
Naomi Campbell
1 hour ago
Super Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl

Super Model Naomi Campbell on Tuesday announced on social media that she...