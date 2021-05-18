Kubra Khan Looks Super Pretty In This Stunning Dress

A well-known British-Pakistani actress Kubra Khan is winning the hearts of her fans with a seraphic Eid look from the second day.

Taking to Instagram, the actress has shared multiple stunning pictures donning a creme shaded embroidered long maxy with a nude makeup. She finished off her look with heavy earrings.

The post has garnered much love from fans as they gushed over Kubra’s timeless beauty.

Earlier, Kubra Khan was asked a question during a show at BOL Entertainment naming ‘BOL Nights with Ahsan Khan’.

The show host, Ahsan Khan asks Kubra that does she ever think that she works in the wrong field.

Answering the question, Kubra had said, “Yes! I can call it a spiritual awakening that the field I am working in, is not suitable. But, I am trying to balance it out till I afford to not be in it.”

She further said that I always had a dream to work in such an industry where people even in a small town know you, where every festival is celebrated together with a large number of celebrities, and you are known by every single person.

Extending her reply she says, “Despite everything, I love my art, but it comes with a territory. I never impose the glamour and attractions around me but however, the celebrity becomes public property and that is what I unlike about the showbiz field.”