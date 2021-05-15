Mahira Khan Wishes BFF Momal Sheikh On Her Birthday

We have often seen rivalries between celebrities, however, there are many of them who share a strong bond of friendship, just like Mahira Khan and Momal Sheikh.

Mahira Khan and Momal Sheikh are often spotted hanging out together. Both of them share several iconic moments on their respective social media handles.

This time, the Superstar actress has shared Momal Sheikh on her birthday, calling her “meri shehzaadi” (my princess).

Mahira shared photos with Momal on her Instagram story and wrote,

“Meri Momal, Meri Shehzaad! Saaligirah Mubarak. May your days be full of joys and laughter, peace of mind and good health Ameen.”

In another story, the Bin Roye actress shared an iconic photo of both of them playing with the snow.

Earlier, Mahira Khan jumped to the #pawrihorhihai trend and shared a dance video on her Instagram account.

Mahira along with her friends including Momal Sheikh recreated the video and danced on the track made by Indian composer Yashraj Mukhate.