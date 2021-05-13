Mansha Pasha, Jibran Nasir Mark Their First Eid As A Nikkahfied Couple

Newly-weds Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha are giving major couple goals as they mark their first Eid Al-Fitr together as an official couple.

Taking to Instagram, Mansha Pasha shared multiple beautiful snaps with her husband and fans just cant’t get their eyes off the couple.

“Our first Eid as a nikkahfied couple,” captioned the actress.

Earlier in April, both Jibran and Mansha got married in a private Nikah ceremony in the presence of their close ones.

Some photos from the event made rounds on the internet. The actress can be seen wearing an ivory and gold outfit with stylish jewellery. Jibran can be seen wearing a coordinated dress.

Mansha shared her photo on Instagram, showing her ring.

Previously, Mansha took to her Instagram story to take us back to the days her fiancé Jibran Nasir used to save coins in his penny bank.

The coins were quite old as they were from the days Jibran was just 4 years old.

“Jibran’s first money bank (when he was 4 years old),” wrote the actress in her story.

The penny bank was itself much cute as it shapes like a teddy bear.

Back in 2019, actress Mansha Pasha and politician Jibran Nasir got engaged in December in an intimate ceremony.