Double Click 970×250

Mansha Pasha, Jibran Nasir Mark Their First Eid As A Nikkahfied Couple

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

13th May, 2021. 04:31 pm
Adsense 300×600
Mansha and Jibran

Newly-weds Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha are giving major couple goals as they mark their first Eid Al-Fitr together as an official couple.

Taking to Instagram, Mansha Pasha shared multiple beautiful snaps with her husband and fans just cant’t get their eyes off the couple.

“Our first Eid as a nikkahfied couple,” captioned the actress.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha)

Earlier in April, both Jibran and Mansha got married in a private Nikah ceremony in the presence of their close ones.

Some photos from the event made rounds on the internet. The actress can be seen wearing an ivory and gold outfit with stylish jewellery. Jibran can be seen wearing a coordinated dress.

Mansha shared her photo on Instagram, showing her ring.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha)

Previously, Mansha took to her Instagram story to take us back to the days her fiancé Jibran Nasir used to save coins in his penny bank.

The coins were quite old as they were from the days Jibran was just 4 years old.

“Jibran’s first money bank (when he was 4 years old),” wrote the actress in her story.

The penny bank was itself much cute as it shapes like a teddy bear.

Back in 2019, actress Mansha Pasha and politician Jibran Nasir got engaged in December in an intimate ceremony.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress
4 hours ago
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress

This Eid-ul-Fitr, Maya Ali is serving her fans major desi inspiration by...
Malala Yousafzai To Attend HBO "Friends" Reunion
7 hours ago
Malala Yousafzai To Attend HBO “Friends” Reunion

The long-awaited cast reunion of the popular American drama series 'Friends' will...
Farooq Qaiser: Uncle Sargam, A household Name For 90s Kids Passes Away
7 hours ago
Farooq Qaiser: Uncle Sargam, A household Name For 90s Kids Passes Away

Well-known Pakistani artist and creator of puppet comedy character Uncle Sargam Farooq...
Hina Altaf, Agha Ali Send Love To Fans On Eid Amidst Pandemic
7 hours ago
Hina Altaf, Agha Ali Send Love To Fans On Eid Amidst Pandemic

On Friday the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr Hina Altaf shared photos with...
Neelam Muneer Stuns In Orange Dress On 2nd Day Of Eid
8 hours ago
Neelam Muneer Stuns In Orange Dress On 2nd Day Of Eid

Pakistan’s confident actress Neelam Muneer is much known among fans because of her fine...
Sonya Hussyn’s Floral Gharara Set Is Winner For Eid Celebrations
1 day ago
Sonya Hussyn’s Floral Gharara Set Is Winner For Eid Celebrations

Sonya Hussyn has always been a fan of perky eastern dresses, and...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
8 mins ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today For, 15th May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given below....
Bitcoin soars above
23 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan, 15th May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BTC to PKR (Bitcoin to PKR) according to the...
gold rate today
38 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 15th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (13th May 2021) is being sold...
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress
4 hours ago
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress

This Eid-ul-Fitr, Maya Ali is serving her fans major desi inspiration by...