Mathira Faces Hate After She Expressed Desire To Adopt A Palestinian Child

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 03:52 pm
Mathira, who is quite controversial for her unapologetic moves, is winning hearts on the internet as she expresses her desire to adopt a Palestinian child.

Taking to Instagram, the bold social media personality said that she wants to adopt some of the homeless Palestinian children.

“I wish we could adopt a baby from Palestine. I would love to adopt a child and give him/her all the love that he/she lost a safe place called home,” her statement read.

“If there is a way for adoption available do dm me,” she added.

Mathira

However, after her announcement, several netizens also bashed saying that it would be better if she doesn’t spoil a life as she doesn’t know how to bring up a child modestly.

Earlier, Mathira has given a befitting reply to all the skin shamers who criticized her for being brown.

She took to her Instagram and shared multiple photos of herself embracing her brown skin.

She wrote, “I am a brown girl who defines her standards of beauty. The darkness of my skin is my own bronzer. The sun loves me too much that I am immersed in its rays in the summer. I am not ashamed to be brown. I am a Pochahontas in my own world.”

In another post, the BOL Entertainment’s host had added, “I have realized people will always shame me when I wear a fully covered dress, I am shamed on my colour… So what if I am a BROWN. I am named shamed for my colour, my weight. What is wrong with our society?”

“I am a proud brown thick girl living life freely.. Focus on your black hearts and try to make them white by removing this type of negativity… Life is a small mirror. Be king,” she had concluded.

