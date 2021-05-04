Double Click 970×250

Minal Khan Tying The Knot Very Soon, Hints Actor Yasir Hussain

04th May, 2021. 11:43 am
Pakistani showbiz’s lovely couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are expecting their first baby as the parents-to-be announced the news via their social media handles.

Soon after the couple announced that they are soon to welcome their first child, netizens, friends and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with beautiful prayers, best wishes and love for the soon-to-arrive baby.

But Actress Minal Khan wants Yasir Hussain to give sadqa for his and Iqra Aziz’s new baby, and their happiness, while Yasir wants to give sadqa for Minal and her groom-to-be.

However, the conversation between the two has us all wondering whether Minal Khan is tying the knot soon with actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Iqra Yasir Baby Arrival

Earlier, the Jhooti starlet had shared multiple pictures from her baby shower event alongside her husband Yasir as she adorably cradled her growing baby bump.

She captioned the post: “ALHAMDULILLAH Arriving July 2021 INSHALLAH.”

Earlier, showbiz stars Minal Khan and beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram had confirmed their engagement this Valentine’s Day and later celebrated one year of their romance.

The couple got engaged after confirming that they are dating in November last year following Minal’s 22nd birthday.

