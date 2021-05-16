Double Click 970×250

Momal Sheikh Touched With Endless Birthday Love, Wishes By Fans

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

16th May, 2021. 05:28 pm
Momal Sheikh birthday wishes

Pakistani showbiz’s fine actress and daughter of legendary Javed Sheikh, Momal Sheikh has extended heartfelt thankfulness to all the fans, friends and family members for making her birthday so special.

In a recent Instagram post, Momal expresses her joy after the love and prayers she had received on her special day.

“Another year older, another year wiser! Thank you for the heartfelt messages, prayers and endless birthday love. I am so touched and grateful for being surrounded by such warm and affectionate friends, family and fans. I am where i am because of you all. It means the world to me to be loved and respected unconditionally. To those who took out the time to post on the fan pages, I am and will always be indebted for your dedication and love. I only grow personally and professionally because of your love and encouragement. I pray for your safety and happiness. Thank you my insta fam! I am truly blessed. Love you all,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Momal Sheikh (@momal15)

Along with the beautiful note, the actress has also shared her stunning snaps posing with the birthday balloons. She undoubtedly looked seraphic donning an all-white gown.

Earlier, Momal and her husband Nader Nawaz turned up the heat in their latest photoshoot doing rounds all over the internet.

They both had appeared in their first shoot together as they were seen killing and left fans awestruck with their ultimate chemistry.

Momal and Nader

Momal and Nader had tied the knot in 2012. Many celebrities attended their wedding ceremony like filmstar Meera, Laila, Nadeem, and Anwar Maqsood.

