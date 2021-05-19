Pakistan’s popular singing sensation Momina Mustehsan tests positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantining at home.

Taking to Instagram, the Baari singer hints at contracting the novel Coronavirus as she shared a snap and wrote, “No Makeup, No Filter, Just COVID.”

She has also urged her fans to stay safe amidst the deadly virus outbreak.

Earlier, Momina had treated fans while doing horse riding in Capadócia, central Turkey.

Sharing photos on her Instagram she wrote, “Grew up riding horses but hadn’t in the last 15 years. Incredibly liberating to have been able to ride through the Cappadocian terrain.”

She went on to say, “The pandemic has put us all in a weird place within our own minds. Go back to your roots. Go do everything that makes you, you. It might just be that simple. Who knows?”

Momina Mustehsan, a Pakistani vocalist, social activist, lyricist, and performer. She was born on 5 September 1992 into a Muslim family in Lahore, Pakistan. Momina is a humble, self-reliant, and determined woman who loves cats and holds a secret crush for Justin Bieber.

She likes to travel the world and wear traditional and comfortable clothes. She has also earned the title of being the most googled celebrity. Moreover, in 2017, she received the title of BBC’s 100 most helpful ladies of the year.