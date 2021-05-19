Double Click 970×250

Momina Mustehsan Switches On Quarantine Mode After Contracting COVID-19

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 03:34 pm
Adsense 300×600
Momina Mustehsan COVID positive

Pakistan’s popular singing sensation Momina Mustehsan tests positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantining at home.

Taking to Instagram, the Baari singer hints at contracting the novel Coronavirus as she shared a snap and wrote, “No Makeup, No Filter, Just COVID.”

Momina Mustehsan

She has also urged her fans to stay safe amidst the deadly virus outbreak.

Earlier, Momina had treated fans while doing horse riding in Capadócia, central Turkey.

Sharing photos on her Instagram she wrote, “Grew up riding horses but hadn’t in the last 15 years. Incredibly liberating to have been able to ride through the Cappadocian terrain.”

She went on to say, “The pandemic has put us all in a weird place within our own minds. Go back to your roots. Go do everything that makes you, you. It might just be that simple. Who knows?”

Momina Mustehsan, a Pakistani vocalist, social activist, lyricist, and performer. She was born on 5 September 1992 into a Muslim family in Lahore, Pakistan. Momina is a humble, self-reliant, and determined woman who loves cats and holds a secret crush for Justin Bieber.

She likes to travel the world and wear traditional and comfortable clothes. She has also earned the title of being the most googled celebrity. Moreover, in 2017, she received the title of BBC’s 100 most helpful ladies of the year.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Alizeh Shah
3 hours ago
What inspired Alizeh Shah to become a vocalist?

Leading Pakistani actress and singer Alizeh Shah revealed that her singing passion...
4 hours ago
Mathira Faces Hate After She Expressed Desire To Adopt A Palestinian Child

Mathira, who is quite controversial for her unapologetic moves, is winning hearts...
Ayeza Khan life advice
4 hours ago
Ayeza Khan gives fans an important piece of life advice

Ayeza Khan, the most popular actress with 9 million followers on her...
Yasir Hussain surgery
5 hours ago
What surgery did Yasir Hussain undergo?

One of the leading actors of the Pakistani film and TV industry...
Saboor Aly Minal Khan
5 hours ago
Saboor Aly congratulates Minal Khan after her official announcement

Saboor Aly and Minal Khan, famous friends of the Pakistani showbiz industry,...
Shaniera Akram stands with Palestine
6 hours ago
“I Will Never Support Torture, Destruction Of Innocent People”: Shaniera Akram

Shaniera Akram, wife of legendary cricketer Wasim Akram takes to her social...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Salman Khan
1 hour ago
India Coronavirus: Salman Khan arranges 500 oxygen concentrators

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has arranged 500 oxygen concentrators for COVID positive...
Nawaz Sharif properties Auction
1 hour ago
IHC Rejects Petition To Stop Auction Of Nawaz Sharif’s Properties

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected the petition on Wednesday to stop...
Parliament House Installs E-Voting
2 hours ago
Parliament House Installs E-Voting Machine

After a prolonged debate among the members of the National Assembly, the...
Coronavirus: Schools to remain closed till May 23
2 hours ago
Schools To Reopen In Districts With Less Than 5% COVID Positivity Ratio

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday has decided to...