Netizens say Mansha Pasha is Pakistan’s Sara Ali Khan

Fans are comparing actress Mansha Pasha, who has shown the true essence of her acting in popular Pakistani dramas, to Indian actress Sara Ali Khan.

Mansha Pasha held an interactive question and answer session on the social media site Instagram in which she received a message which read, “You are Pakistan’s Sara Ali Khan’

In reply, Mansha said, “Yeah I don’t see it, but I get it a lot”

Mansha Pasha had recently tied the knot with Pakistani civil rights activist, and lawyer, Mohammad Jibran Nasir.

Mansha Pasha stepped into the film world with the film ‘Chalay Thay Saath’ and played the lead role in the film ‘Laal Kabootar’ which was released in the year 2019.

Sara Ali Khan is a rising actress of India, and is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan.