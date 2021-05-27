Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Netizens say Mansha Pasha is Pakistan’s Sara Ali Khan

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

27th May, 2021. 02:27 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Mansha Pasha Sara Ali Khan

Fans are comparing actress Mansha Pasha, who has shown the true essence of her acting in popular Pakistani dramas, to Indian actress Sara Ali Khan.

Mansha Pasha held an interactive question and answer session on the social media site Instagram in which she received a message which read, “You are Pakistan’s Sara Ali Khan’

In reply, Mansha said, “Yeah I don’t see it, but I get it a lot”

Mansha Pasha had recently tied the knot with Pakistani civil rights activist, and lawyer, Mohammad Jibran Nasir.

Mansha Pasha stepped into the film world with the film ‘Chalay Thay Saath’ and played the lead role in the film ‘Laal Kabootar’ which was released in the year 2019.

Sara Ali Khan is a rising actress of India, and is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Esra Bilgiç
8 mins ago
Esra Bilgiç, The Queen Of Her Fans’ Hearts, Shares Stunning Snaps

Popular Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç, who rose to fame with her exceptional...
Aima Baig Shahbaz Shigri
52 mins ago
Aima Baig Shares A Loved-Up Selfie With fiancé Shahbaz Shigri

Pakistan's singing sensation Aima Baig has recently shared a loved-up selfie with...
Anoushay Abbasi
4 hours ago
Actress Anoushay Abbasi Receives Intense Flak For Wearing revealing Outfits

Actress Anoushay Abbasi is receiving intense flak online after her multiple revealing...
Usman Mukhtar
5 hours ago
“This Has To Be A Joke” – Usman Mukhtar Reacts To New Marriage Draft Law

Pakistani showbiz's acclaimed actor Usman Mukhtar is baffled by this new draft...
Kim Kardashian
15 hours ago
Kim Kardashian failed baby bar exam, says, ‘I am a failure’

Kim Kardashian has been trying to become a lawyer now for more...
Selena Gomez
15 hours ago
Selena Gomez shares an adorable throwback clip of her young self

The 28-year-old singer Selena Gomez shares a video of her younger self...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Esra Bilgiç
8 mins ago
Esra Bilgiç, The Queen Of Her Fans’ Hearts, Shares Stunning Snaps

Popular Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç, who rose to fame with her exceptional...
Aima Baig Shahbaz Shigri
52 mins ago
Aima Baig Shares A Loved-Up Selfie With fiancé Shahbaz Shigri

Pakistan's singing sensation Aima Baig has recently shared a loved-up selfie with...
PM Imran To Highlight Civilization values in Prophet’s (PBUH) Seerah
1 hour ago
PM Imran To Highlight Civilization values in Prophet’s (PBUH) Seerah Today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually deliver the keynote address at the...
UNGA President meets FM Qureshi
1 hour ago
FM Qureshi, UNGA President Discuss Palestine & Kashmir Disputes

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has received the United Nations General...