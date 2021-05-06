Double Click 970×250

Pakistan’s Media Industry Mourns Death Of Sumbul Shahid

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

06th May, 2021. 08:44 pm
Sumbul Shahid

Veteran actress Sumbul Shahid, who is the sister of legendary showbiz stars Asma Abbas and Bushra Ansari, has passed away after battling with COVID-19.

Sumbul Shahid passes away in Lahore due to the deadly pandemic. She was fighting for her life on the ventilator after contracting the deadly coronavirus. Both sisters had requested their fans and netizens to pray for their sister’s swift recovery.

The death of the legendary actress has left the entire showbiz family mourning as they grieve over the irreparable loss.

Shahroz Sabzwari:

Minal Khan:

Ayeza Khan:

Yasir Hussain:

Asad Siddiqui:

Sumbul Shahid is best known for Golden Girls. She is also popular with the fan favourite drama serial, Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat.

Lastly, the actress appeared in the drama serial Nand, alongside Shahroz Shabzwari, Minal Khan, Ijaz Aslam and others.

