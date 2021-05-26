Photos: Anoushay Abbasi Is Not Your Barbie Girl

Pakistani actress Anoushay Abbasi has mesmerized everyone with her new photo looking exactly like a delicate doll.

The Raqs-e-Bismil actress took to her Instagram and shared a breathtaking photo wearing a short holographic (unicorn) dress.

Take a look!

On the post, Anoushay clearly mentioned that she is not anybody’s Barbie doll, which means that no one can play with her emotions and heart.

Despite looking so gorgeous, there are many netizens who are not loving her look as they expressed their anger in the comments section.

On the other hand, many social media users appreciated the actress’s efforts and showered their love in the comments section.

Earlier, Anoushay Abbasi thanked her fans for their heartwarming birthday greetings and messages.

Anoushay took to Instagram to share a statement thanking her fans for making her day special virtually.

“Another level up. Thank you all for the birthday wishes, You guys made turning a year old a little less sucky,” Mohabbat Mushkil Hai actress wrote.