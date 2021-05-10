Photos: Take A Look At Kanwal Aftab’s Bridal Makeover

Pakistani TikTok star Kanwal Aftab, who recently tied the knot with Zulqarnan Sikandar, looks stunning in the latest bridal makeover.

The newly-wed TikTok star dons a combination of parrot green and hot pink long frock. She styled her look with heavy jewelry, giving royal vibes.

Kanwal Aftab is one of those TikTok stars in Pakistan who has more than 12 million followers on the video-sharing app.

Popular TikTok stars Zulqarnain Sikandar and Kanwal Aftab have officially tied the knot on April 4.

Zulqarnain took to his Instagram to share the invitation card of his Nikkah with Kanwal. “Kisi nay pocha barkat kis main ha. ALLAH ke Nabi nay farmaya Nikkah main,” he captioned the post.

Earlier, Kanwal Aftab‘s Facebook account was hacked.

According to the details, Kanwal Aftab had shared a special story on her official Instagram account.

“My Facebook acc got hacked”, told Kanwal Aftab on her Instagram story.

“If you receive any message from that account, please report it,” said Kanwal Aftab.