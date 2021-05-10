Double Click 970×250

Photos: Take A Look At Kanwal Aftab’s Bridal Makeover

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

10th May, 2021. 11:10 pm
Adsense 300×600
Kanwal Aftab makeover

Pakistani TikTok star Kanwal Aftab, who recently tied the knot with Zulqarnan Sikandar, looks stunning in the latest bridal makeover. 

The newly-wed TikTok star dons a combination of parrot green and hot pink long frock. She styled her look with heavy jewelry, giving royal vibes.

Take A Look!

Kanwal Aftab is one of those TikTok stars in Pakistan who has more than 12 million followers on the video-sharing app.

Popular TikTok stars Zulqarnain Sikandar and Kanwal Aftab have officially tied the knot on April 4.

Zulqarnain took to his Instagram to share the invitation card of his Nikkah with Kanwal. “Kisi nay pocha barkat kis main ha. ALLAH ke Nabi nay farmaya Nikkah main,” he captioned the post.

Earlier, Kanwal Aftab‘s Facebook account was hacked.

According to the details, Kanwal Aftab had shared a special story on her official Instagram account.

“My Facebook acc got hacked”, told Kanwal Aftab on her Instagram story.

“If you receive any message from that account, please report it,” said Kanwal Aftab.

 

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Dananeer Mobeen
5 hours ago
Pawri Girl Recites Atif Aslam’s Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat In Her Soulful Voice

Dananeer Mobeen aka Pawri Girl has recited Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat on...
adnan
5 hours ago
Adnan Siddiqui Receives Second Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has recieved the second jab of the coronavirus...
Esra Bilgic Insta Followers
6 hours ago
Esra Bilgic Now Has 6 Million Followers On Instagram

One of Pakistan's favorite international actresses Esra Bilgic has achieved another milestone...
Mehwish Hayat
6 hours ago
What Does Mehwish Hayat Find While Spring Cleaning?

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has found something extremely cute while she was...
Mehwish Hayat mother
23 hours ago
Let’s pray that God blesses all our mothers: Mehwish Hayat

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat expresses her unconditional love for her mother as...
Engin Altan Duzyatan
1 day ago
Engin Altan Duzyatan Wishes His Mum, Wife On Mother’s Day

On account of International Mother's Day, Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Salman Khan sisters
39 mins ago
Salman Khan’s Sisters Tested Positive For Coronavirus?

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has recently confirmed that his sisters Arpita Khan...
Arjun Kapoor
47 mins ago
Arjun Kapoor In Tears As He Misses His Mom

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor made everyone cry after he expressed how much...
Hindustani Bhau
1 hour ago
Hindustani Bhau Arrested For Using Ambulance To Travel During Curfew

Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau has been arrested for using an ambulance...
PM Khan PIMS
2 hours ago
Imran Khan pays a surprise visit to corona ward at PIMS hospital

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid a surprise visit to...