Princess Diana never wants to be the ‘queen’, says Britney Spears

Hollywood singer, Britney Spears has paid tribute to the late Princess Diana in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

The musician shared an adorable picture of the Princes of Wales with a sweet note explaining how much she admires her.

Britney wrote, “She never wanted to be the queen… she wanted to be the heart of the people,”

“She was more than class… she was sheer genius down to the way she spoke to the way she mothered her children,” the singer added

“The essence of being completely oblivious to her own power !!!! 750 MILLION people watched her get married on TV. She will always be remembered as one of the most remarkable women to date.” she further wrote

Take a look at Britney’s post

It should be mentioned here that Princess Diana died in 1997.