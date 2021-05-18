Double Click 970×250

Rabia Butt wishes to accompany Faisal Edhi to Palestine

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 04:28 pm
Rabia Butt Faisal Edhi

Leading Pakistani actress Rabia Butt also expressed her desire to go to Palestine with social activist Faisal Edhi, who decided to go help the Palestinians.

“I wish if I could travel along. Was thinking today to apply for the Palestine visa to help on ground our Palestine brothers/sisters. If someone could help?” she wrote in a story shared by her to her social media account on Instagram.

The actress wrote that she was thinking of applying for a Palestinian visa so that she could go there and help her fellow Muslims.

Rabia Butt also asked fans for help if they could help her in this regard.

Faisal Edhi, head of Edhi Foundation, Pakistan’s largest charity, decided to go to Palestine yesterday and applied for his visa for the country.

Faisal Edhi said that he wants to take part in the relief operations in Palestine via the Edhi Foundation. Five people, including his son Saad Edhi, will be going to Palestine.

Gaza has been under attack by the Israeli army since the past several days in which more than 200 Palestinians have been martyred while 10,000 people have been displaced and injured.

