Saba Qamar Wants To Ask Something From “Shareef Awam”

Saba Qamar has asked a question from our “shareef awam” on her Instagram account today (Sunday).

The Baaghi actress shared a new photo on Instagram, in which she can be seen relaxing on her couch, donning a white shirt and blue jeans.

In the caption of the post, Saba has asked a serious question from Pakistanis.

“Awam toh humari bohut shareef hai phir yeh trending mein No. 1 peh kyun hai? 🧐😁🤐”, Saba inquired from the nation about Netflix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

According to the details, an 18+ Netflix season is trending No.1 in Pakistan. Check out Netflix to know more about the series.

Earlier, the Hindi Medium actress thanked her fans as she reached 4.3 million followers on Instagram.

The Digest Writer starlet extended love for all her fans and admirers by sharing an Instagram story.

Saba wrote, “4.3 million, thank you”.