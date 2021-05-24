Double Click 900 x 250

Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

24th May, 2021. 01:04 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Sadaf Kanwal Shahroz Sabzwari
Double Click 300 x 250

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal, the couple which had garnered immense hate after their marriage, have shared pictures whilst receiving the COVID-19 jab.

Both Sadaf and Shahroz took to their Instagram handles and informed that they have received the Coronavirus vaccine dose.

Sadaf Kanwal

Shahroz Sabzwari

Earlier, Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal had tied the knot and put an end to all the rumours that had been circulating about their relationship.

News of the relationship between the two began to surface in December last year when news broke of the separation between Shahroz Sabzwari and his first wife Syra Yousuf.

Both the couples were subjected to severe trolling and hate over their marriage. Netizens lambasted Shahroz for cheating his first wife with Sadaf Kanwal.

But the actor had come up with clarification and said by swearing Allah that Sadaf Kanwal is not the reason behind his divorce from Syra Yousuf.

Shahroz and Syra Yousuf got married in 2012 and have a 6-year-old daughter. They were one of the most popular and beautiful couples in the showbiz industry.

Double Click 728 x 90

Read More

Bella Hadid Dior Ties
2 hours ago
Bella Hadid’s Affiliation With Famous Brand In Tumult After Pro-Palestine Protest

After receiving intense flak for standing against the Israelis in support of...
Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan is taking away our Monday blues with her amazing dancing skills

One of the fine and gorgeous actresses of the Pakistani showbiz industry,...
Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin
2 hours ago
Justin Bieber, Wife Hailey Strike A Pose For Their Sunday Selfie

Famed Canadian singer Justin Bieber and wife Hailey are true couple goals...
BTS
14 hours ago
Netizens Unfollowed Paulo Coelho After He Praised BTS for “Butter”

Renowned author Paulo Coelho recently praised BTS for their new song "Butter"...
Christian Betzmann
17 hours ago
Christian Betzmann Shares His Side Of Story After Breaking Up With Zoya

On Saturday (22nd May), Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir had announced her breakup with...
Nausheen Shah
18 hours ago
Nausheen Shah Is Fed Up With Mothers Forcing Daughters To Get Married

Pakistani actress Nausheen Shah is fed up with all the mothers who...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Punjab: 2% Quota Of Jobs Allocated For Transgender People
6 mins ago
Punjab: 2% Quota Of Jobs Allocated For Transgender People

The Department of Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) has decided to...
Bahrain suspends flights from Pakistan
18 mins ago
Bahrain Suspends Entry of Travellers From Pakistan, Other 4 Countries

The Civil Aviation Affairs of Bahrain has imposed a travel ban on...
Depression Over East Central Bay Of Bengal Turned Into Cyclone Storm
23 mins ago
Depression Over East Central Bay Of Bengal Turned Into Cyclone Storm

The Deep Depression over the east-central of the Bay of Bengal turned...
Wasim Akram feels Amir should be included in Pakistan's T20 World Cup
30 mins ago
Wasim Akram urges PCB to bring Amir back for T20 World cup

Former captain and Cricket legend Wasim Akram has urged Pakistan Cricket Board...