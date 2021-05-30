Double Click 728 x 90
Showbiz Couple Bilal Qureshi, Uroosa Welcome Second Baby Boy

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

30th May, 2021. 01:51 pm
Bilal Uroosa baby boy

Pakistan’s showbiz couple Uroosa and Bilal Qureshi have been blessed with another baby boy.

Actor Bilal Qureshi took to his Instagram to share the happy news with his fans along with a snap with his newborn.

“Mera Beta ROMAAN. ALHAMDULILLAH,” he captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bilal Qureshi (@bilal.qureshi)

Fans and fellow celebrities have started to extend congratulatory messages and sincere prayers and wishes for the happy family.

They also prayed for the newborn baby and actress Uroosa Bilal Qureshi.

Actress and model, Uroosa proved her skills in Meenu Ka SusralDaagh, Sartaj Mera Tu Raaj Mera and other drama serials.

Whereas, Bilal Qureshi is a famous Pakistani actor and model. He started his acting career at a young age and gained popularity with stellar acting skills.

The couple tied the knot in February 2015 and had welcomed their first baby boy in 2016.

