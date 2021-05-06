Double Click 970×250

Sonya Hussyn All Smiles & Dazzles In Recent Clicks

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

06th May, 2021. 10:29 am
Sonya Hussyn

Talented actress Sonya Hussyn is serving supreme elegance as she all smiles in recent clicks during a show appearance.

Sharing multiple pictures from her lively looks on Instagram, Sonya captioned the post as “Red”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

The post has garnered immense love reactions within no time as the Saraab starlet completely nailed the look with subtle makeup and a pair of shining earrings.

Hussyn has been in the limelight for quite a time now as she impresses her fans and followers around the world with amazing attires and looks.

Sonya, from receiving both love and criticism from fans and social media users, has achieved immense fame in a short span of time with her perfect acting skills.

Earlier, the actress had stolen the show pulling off a red velvet lehenga. A similar lehenga was earlier worn by actress Naimal Khawar Khan.

The jaw-dropping snaps left fans awestruck as Sonya posed showing off her backless blouse. The stunning kundan jewellery and subtle makeup look with blood red lips added more charm to her beauty.

The actress chose her hairstyle to be simple and elegant as she finished off with a loose braid.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

