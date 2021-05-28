Taylor Swift unveiled the vinyl version of her ‘Evermore’ album

Taylor Swift dropped the vinyl version of her 9th studio album “Evermore” on social media.

The American singer took to her Instagram and share the news with her fans.

She captioned the post: “*Clover blooms in the fields/spring breaks loose/the time is near…*”

“EVERMORE ALBUM VINYL IS OUT TODAY!! You can get it at your fav indie record store, Target, Walmart & Amazon and if you’re feeling even more generous, go ahead and stream it too! That would be cool!” she wrote

Have a look at her post here: