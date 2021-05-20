Double Click 970×250

The Viral Arshad ‘Chaiwala’ Soon Going To Open His 10 Café Outlets In UK

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 10:08 am
Arshad Chaiwala

Arshad Khan alias Chaiwala, who gained fame from the tea vendor in Pakistan, had been making headlines for a long time.

He rose to fame after his ordinary picture from a local stall went viral online and made him the very popular Arshad Chaiwala of Pakistan.

According to the details, this time, the viral sensation has something exciting for Pakistan as he has announced to go international to launch his first cafe in London of United Kingdom by end of this year.

He owns a café named ‘Café ChaiWala- Rooftop‘, located in Islamabad. However, now according to his own official statement, he is ready to cross the national borders to open his first café outlet in London.

Arshad ChaiWala stated, “Strength and growth come only through continuous effort.” Moreover, his efforts are soon going to create a positive result by launching his new Café Chaiwala outlet in London by the end of 2021.

Who Is Arshad Khan?

Four years back, Arshad Khan, a local tea seller from Pakistan, went crazy viral on the internet after a photographer clicked a picture of him and shared it online.

 

Café Chaiwala Roof Top

In 2016, the blue-eyed man, dressed in a blue kurta, made tea on the streets of Islamabad and Jiah took the perfect picture of him. With the picture going viral, he gained immense popularity as the ‘Chaiwala of Pakistan’ and is pretty much renowned within the internet circuit.

He later opted to open his own Café in Islamabad and named it, Café Chaiwala Roof Top. About his café, Arshad said, “Many people asked me to name my café as Arshad Khan and told me to change the current name. But I refused because ‘Chaiwala’ is my identity.”

What’s on the menu?

Around 15-20 dishes are available at the café apart from tea.

Meanwhile, Arshad Khan added that he is spending most of his time at the café but will also complete his other pending projects in the field of entertainment. However, despite of having no education, he is grateful for his success.

