Double Click 970×250

Trying to get my strength back slow & steady, Urwa Hocane

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 04:50 pm
Adsense 300×600
Urwa Hocane

Leading actress of the Pakistani television and film industry Urwa Hocane recently revealed that she was suffering from the global epidemic coronavirus and said that she is now trying to regain her strength and recovering gradually.

The actress shared a beautiful photo of herself wearing active wear to her Instagram account, while writing in the caption of the photo, “Just recovered from COVID ! Trying to get my strength back slow & steady !”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

Several other artists of the industry have defeated coronavirus after suffering from it.

When it comes to Pakistan, almost every woman has a different perception regarding feminism. Some believe feminism means equality with men and some have a totally different set of beliefs.

Every other woman including celebrities in Pakistan are feminists. They always raise their voice to support each other and speak against the inequality and violence against them.

Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane has recently shared her views on feminism during an interview.

According to her, feminism isn’t about hating men, rather recognizing that the two genders are equal. She went on to say she believes that we should all acknowledge each individual’s space in the universe and learn to coexist.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Jannat Mirza engagement with Umer Butt
8 mins ago
TikTok Star Jannat Mirza Is Engaged, Soon To Tie The Knot

Famous TikTok star Jannat Mirza has finally found her soul mate as...
Rap Competition Star Rapper
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s First Reality Rap Competition, Star Rapper Teaser Launched

BOL Entertainment is set to launch Pakistan's first reality rap competition, Star...
Mahira Khan
2 hours ago
It is difficult to shoot scenes which require holding hands, Mahira Khan

Everyone’s beloved actress and supermodel of Pakistan Mahira Khan says that she...
Ghana Ali special message
2 hours ago
Ghana Ali shares a special message for married women

Leading actress Ghana Ali, who recently tied the knot, has shared a...
Noor Zafar Kahn
2 hours ago
Noor Zafar Khan Leaves Fans Spellbound Donning This Stunning Black Saree

Over-loaded with cuteness, Actress Noor Zafar Khan has left fans spellbound with...
Mawra Hocane favorite sitcom
3 hours ago
What is Mawra Hocane’s favorite television sitcom?

Leading actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Mawra Hocane shared her favorite...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Jannat Mirza engagement with Umer Butt
8 mins ago
TikTok Star Jannat Mirza Is Engaged, Soon To Tie The Knot

Famous TikTok star Jannat Mirza has finally found her soul mate as...
USD increased
43 mins ago
US Dollar Rate Continues to Increase Against PKR On 20th May 2021

The US Dollar increased on the fourth day of the trading week (May...
USD rate today
48 mins ago
USD To PKR: Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan, 20th May 2021

Today USD to PKR exchange rate is given below. All Currency prices...
Rap Competition Star Rapper
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s First Reality Rap Competition, Star Rapper Teaser Launched

BOL Entertainment is set to launch Pakistan's first reality rap competition, Star...