What Does Mehwish Hayat Find While Spring Cleaning?

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has found something extremely cute while she was spring cleaning.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient stumbled upon her childhood photo hidden in an old notebook. The actress on Monday shared the photo with her fans and followers.

Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress took to her social media handles and wrote,

“Was spring cleaning and stumbled upon this photo from my childhood hidden in an old notebook. Guess that two things have remained a constant; my undying love for animals and that cheeky smile!”

Well, there is no doubt that Mehwish still loves animals to death as the actress often shares adorable photos with them.

Earlier, Mehwish Hayat expressed her unconditional love for her mother as the world celebrates International Mother’s Day.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient took to Instagram and shared multiple photos with her mother. Netizens were in shock after looking at Hayat’s mum.