Whose eidi has Saba Qamar still kept safe with her?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

31st May, 2021. 04:53 pm
Saba Qamar eidi

Famous Pakistani actress Saba Qamar recently narrated a story of how she received Eidi from the legendary Indian actor Irrfan Khan and showed how she has still kept the Eidi note which was given to her safely.

The actress attended a private talk show in which she was shown an Instagram post of hers from 2016 in which she is seen holding Indian rupees and Irrfan Khan can also be seen with her in the picture.

Saba Qamar wrote in the caption of her post, “Best eidi from the best co star. On the sets of Hindi Medium”

The actress revealed a secret saying that it was the first Eid of her life which was spent away from home when she was shooting for ‘Hindi Medium’ in Delhi.

She narrated the incident saying she asked her co-star Irrfan Khan for eidi on set and he gave her a note which she has still kept with her to date.

Saba Qamar further said that the experience of working with Irrfan Khan was a very pleasant one and that she learned a lot from him. The actress also mentioned that she has been a big fan of Irrfan Khan since her childhood and she had expressed her desire to work with him many times.

“I consider myself lucky that my wish came true,” she said.

It may be recalled that Saba Qamar had played the lead role of ‘ Mita Batra’ alongside Irran Khan in the Bollywood film ‘Hindi Medium’ which was released in 2017. Saba Qamar’s performance in this film was highly appreciated by audiences across the border. Hindi Medium was Saba Qamar’s first Bollywood film in which Irrfan Khan played the role of her husband.

