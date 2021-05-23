Double Click 970×250

Why Did Pakistan Ban Mia Khalifa’s TikTok Account In The Country?

23rd May, 2021. 11:09 am
Mia Khalifa's TikTok account banned in Pakistan

Former lewd star Mia Khalifa, who is quite controversial for her immoral past, has responded after Pakistan bans her TikTok account after being quite vocal about the Palestinian issue.

Whilst her campaigns and stance as a Pro-Palestine, Pakistan bans her TikTok account in the country and left Mia Khalifa disappointed over this move.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Shoutout to Pakistan for banning my TikTok account from the country. I’ll be re-posting all my TikToks on Twitter from now on for my Pakistani fans who want to circumvent fascism.”

In response to her reply, Pakistani fans kept on showering love as they were proud of her for supporting Palestine. The netizens even said that the country needs to set its priorities right as Mia’s TikTok account was not a threat to anyone.

Earlier, Mia Khalifa had extended support to the Indian farmers as they continue to protest in Delhi against India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For supporting the Indian farmers, Mia had received intense backlash and death threats, however, she stood strong and continued to raise her voice against the brutality of the Indian government against their own farmers.

