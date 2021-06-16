Ali Zafar Gives His Two Cents After Recent Parliament Chaos

Pakistan’s singing sensation Ali Zafar has shared his two cents over the recent Parliament chaos after it banned seven members of the Assembly from entering the Parliament House premises.

Taking to Twitter, Ali Zafar wrote, “The parliament is representative of the people.”

The Speaker of the National Assembly took action on the commotion in the National Assembly yesterday and banned seven members of the Assembly from entering the Parliament House premises.

According to the details, the Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser had taken notice of the state of emergency in the House yesterday and announced a full investigation.

The Speaker of the National Assembly convened a meeting in this regard today in which the footage of the previous day was seen and the issue of commotion in the House was reviewed.

The Speaker of the National Assembly banned members of the House from entering the Parliament House premises using obscene language.

According to a statement issued by the National Assembly, the banned members include three members of PTI, three members of PML-N and one member of PPP.

The speaker has banned PPP’s Agha Rafiullah, PML-N’s Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Ali Gohar Khan and Chaudhry Hamid Hameed while PTI’s Ali Nawaz Awan, Abdul Majeed Khan and Fahim Khan have been banned.