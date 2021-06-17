Atif Aslam discloses some interesting information regarding his tête-à-tête

According to the leading Pakistani and world renowned singer Atif Aslam, his car’s side mirror speaks to him. He shared a video to his Instagram account in which he is seen touring the beautiful northern regions of Pakistan.

He wrote in the caption, “Mein aur meri gari ka sheesha akser yeh batein kertay hain”

In this video, the songs playing in Atif Aslam’s car can also be heard.

Although Atif Aslam does not share much information about himself on social media, he has a following of 5.8 million on the video sharing platform, Instagram.

The video posted by Atif Aslam has received thousands of likes in just a couple of hours. Atif Aslam’s fans and internet users are all praise for the singer after viewing his video.