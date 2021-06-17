Double Click 728 x 90
Atif Aslam discloses some interesting information regarding his tête-à-tête

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

17th Jun, 2021. 12:25 pm
Atif Aslam interesting information

According to the leading Pakistani and world renowned singer Atif Aslam, his car’s side mirror speaks to him. He shared a video to his Instagram account in which he is seen touring the beautiful northern regions of Pakistan.

According to details, Pakistani singer Atif Aslam said in a video on social media that he and his car mirror are talking to each other.

He wrote in the caption, “Mein aur meri gari ka sheesha akser yeh batein kertay hain”

In this video, the songs playing in Atif Aslam’s car can also be heard.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

Although Atif Aslam does not share much information about himself on social media, he has a following of 5.8 million on the video sharing platform, Instagram.

The video posted by Atif Aslam has received thousands of likes in just a couple of hours. Atif Aslam’s fans and internet users are all praise for the singer after viewing his video.

