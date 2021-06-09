Double Click 728 x 90
Ayesha Omar expresses deep sorrow over the tragic demise of fellow artist

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

09th Jun, 2021. 12:33 pm
Ayesha Omar

One of country’s most popular and highest-paid actress and YouTuber Ayesha Omar also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Pakistani musician and singer Farhad Humayun.

She shared a memorable photo to her Instagram account with Farhad Humayun and other performers of National College of Arts.

“This photo is from 2000. The poster shoot for something very special. My first year in NCA when we celebrated 125 years of the National College of Arts for a month,” wrote the actress.

She also penned a note in memory of Farhad Humayun in which she recalled her first performance with Farhad and said that after that a series of her successes commenced.

Ayesha Omar also mentioned in her note that her last meeting with Farhad was in London, where she had seen a musical show and the two friends had taken a walk on the streets of London.

“The last time we met was in London. We watched A musical together, walked the streets of central London and reminisced about old times. Haan yaarrrr. Zindagi yehi tu hai. Koi kissi ka raasta banay. Aur kuch pata nahin kab koi chala jaye. With the heaviest heart I say, until we meet again my dear Fadi.”

Concluding her note, Ayesha Omar wrote, “Farhad Humayun.
5th Oct 1978 to 8th June 2021”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

