Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Ayeza Khan shares a beautiful throwback picture of her wedding

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

11th Jun, 2021. 02:37 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Ayeza Khan wedding

Ayeza Khan, one of Pakistan’s top leading actresses, shared a beautiful throwback photo from her Nikkah on her social media account, on her Instagram story.

Ayeza Khan is on the cusp of fame these days and has become a star in the eyes and hearts of fans through her super hit dramas and beautiful photo shoots.

The ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ actress, who has 9.2 million followers on Instagram, was an obscure actress a while back but now she is very active on social media as well as in talk shows.

The duo of Ayeza Khan and well-known actor and host Danish Taimoor have a special place in the Pakistan showbiz industry and the duo is also highly praised and appreciated by fans.

Ayeza Khan shared a beautiful story to her Instagram account, in which she can be seen donned in a bridal dress on the day of her Nikkah alongside Danish Taimoor.

Ayeza Khan has shared with this story a Quranic verse regarding marriage which translates to “And We created you in pairs.” (78:8)

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Amna ilyas Covid-19 vaccine
2 mins ago
Amna Ilyas Receives Covid-19 vaccine

Amna Ilyas Pakistani actress received her Covid-19 jab and shared a photo...
Kareena Kapoor
2 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor is all set for the weekend as she shares a no-makeup look

Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of her new shirt and a makeup-free...
dilip kumar message
2 hours ago
a message from dilip kumar’s twitter account astonishes fans

A message in Urdu from Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter account regarding the...
Kim Kardashian
3 hours ago
Kim Kardashian is open to finding a guy in order to move on

Kim Kardashian is ready to find a man to move on with...
Meghan Markle
5 hours ago
Why did Meghan Markle keep her daughter’s birth private?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the arrival of their daughter, Lilibet...
Humaima Malick
5 hours ago
Humaima Malick applauds Pakistani politican Firdous Ashiq Awan

The versatile Bollywood and Lollywood actress Humaima Malick, who has shown the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Amna ilyas Covid-19 vaccine
2 mins ago
Amna Ilyas Receives Covid-19 vaccine

Amna Ilyas Pakistani actress received her Covid-19 jab and shared a photo...
Gwadar Gymkhana
24 mins ago
Gwadar Gymkhana signs MoU with City University Club

Karachi: Gwadar Gymkhana has announced its affiliation with City University Club, United...
Rupee against Dollar
48 mins ago
Rupee strengthens against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee gained 18 paisas against the US dollar on Friday,...
PSL 2021: Faheem Ashraf could miss the rest of the PSL 2021 season
1 hour ago
PSL 2021: Faheem Ashraf could miss the rest of the PSL 2021 season, a setback for Islamabad United

Faheem Ashraf, allrounder for Islamabad United, has a hand injury and is...