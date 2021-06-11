Ayeza Khan shares a beautiful throwback picture of her wedding

Ayeza Khan, one of Pakistan’s top leading actresses, shared a beautiful throwback photo from her Nikkah on her social media account, on her Instagram story.

Ayeza Khan is on the cusp of fame these days and has become a star in the eyes and hearts of fans through her super hit dramas and beautiful photo shoots.

The ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ actress, who has 9.2 million followers on Instagram, was an obscure actress a while back but now she is very active on social media as well as in talk shows.

The duo of Ayeza Khan and well-known actor and host Danish Taimoor have a special place in the Pakistan showbiz industry and the duo is also highly praised and appreciated by fans.

Ayeza Khan shared a beautiful story to her Instagram account, in which she can be seen donned in a bridal dress on the day of her Nikkah alongside Danish Taimoor.

Ayeza Khan has shared with this story a Quranic verse regarding marriage which translates to “And We created you in pairs.” (78:8)