Ayeza Khan sheds light on how to avoid conflict in showbiz industry

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

08th Jun, 2021. 04:28 pm
Ayeza Khan conflict

Leading actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry Ayeza Khan has shed light on the correct way to live a calm life on social media, avoiding conflict and keeping to one’s self.

The ‘Khobro’ actress shared a story on her social media account on Instagram in which she wrote a few words pertaining to keeping one’s private life personal.

Explaining the right way to live a quiet life on her Insta Story, Ayeza Khan advised people to, “Learn to keep your private life private so that others wont make your life as their entertainment.

This story shared by the ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ actress on Instagram is going viral as it is being shared on various social media pages.

Many fans and netizens believe that Ayeza Khan has given her advice on social media regarding the ongoing controversy between actress Hania Aamir and singer Asim Azhar.

In other news, Ayeza Khan, who recently joined TikTok, has crossed 100,000 followers on the video-sharing platform. She joined TikTok on May 25, 2021.

Ayeza, with 9.2 million followers is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram.

The Mere Paas Tum Hoactress reached 100,000 followers on TikTok on Thursday.

