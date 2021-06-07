Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are loving their reunion

Hollywood actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been making appearance in the headlines because of their romance, since the couple started dating again they are enjoying every moment together.

American actor and film director Ben Affleck and the actress were seen together couples of times having a loving time.

The duo who got split in 2004 two years after their engagement, have been spending time together and were seen leaving each other’s houses.

The couple renewed their romance once again as they publically started dating and showing affection to the media. The two, who were originally engaged in the early 2000s, are very much enjoying their back-on romance.

Furthermore, Jennifer Lopez was spotted in a car driving away from Ben’s house in Brentwood. The Hustlers star was not looking upward as she kept looking down while her assistant drove her away.

Also, Ben Affleck was spotted in his car driving away from Jennifer’s mansion in Bel Air, not too far from his property.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

According to the report, it was the third time the actor was seen outside of Jennifer’s house.