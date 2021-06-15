Double Click 728 x 90
Feroze Khan advises people to marry more than once

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

15th Jun, 2021. 11:01 am
Feroze Khan marriage

One of the leading actor, model and video jockey of the Pakistani showbiz industry, Feroze Khan suggested people to have more than one marriage.

Feroze Khan attended a private TV show in which the host Ahsan Khan asked Feroze questions about him.

The host asked the actor if he got married very soon. Feroze Khan denied this and said, “No, I should have got married sooner.”

He said that marriage is an excellent learning process, therefore people should marry more than once, following in the footsteps of our Holy Prophet (PBUH).

It may be recalled that actor Feroze Khan was married to Syeda Alizey Fatima Raza in 2018 and the couple have a son named Mohammad Sultan Khan.

