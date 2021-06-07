Double Click 728 x 90
Ghotki Train Incident: Feroze Khan prays for families

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

07th Jun, 2021. 02:38 pm
Feroze Khan

Ghotki Train Incident: Pakistani actor Feroze Khan prayed for the families after horrific train accident claimed 37 lives in Ghotki.

Feroze Khan took to photo and video sharing application Instagram and shared a photo of railway carriages after the crash in his Story and wrote “Prayers for the families.”

 

At least 36 passengers were killed after the Millat Express and Sir Syed Express from Karachi to Sargodha collided near Daharki in the Ghotki district.

The accident took place when more than 10 bogies of the Sargodha-bound Millat Express train derailed. Meanwhile, the Sir Syed Express from Lahore to Karachi collided with the bogies of the Millat Express.

Fifty passengers were injured in the crash, while several are still trapped in bogies.

The spokesperson of Pakistan Railways confirmed that the bogies of Millat Express coming from Karachi to Sargodha derailed and fell on the down track which collided with the Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi.

He said that relief trains from Rohri have been dispatched to the spot. Besides, the district administration along with railways and local police are present on the spot for relief.

At least 36 people were killed and 50 others injured in the incident, Ghotki Deputy Commissioner Usman Abdullah said.

Authorities had difficulty rescuing civilians as the bogies overturned, he said.

The death toll could rise as passengers are trapped in one bogie, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Usman Abdullah said that an information desk has been set up for the timely provision of information while a relief camp has been set up.

“It is a difficult task, it will still take time to use heavy machinery to evacuate the stranded passengers,” he said.

Usman Abdullah said that in view of the emergency situation, medical staff including all doctors and paramedical staff have been called.

SSP Ghotki Omar Tufail said that those with minor injuries in the incident were discharged after first aid.

“But passengers are still trapped in a bogie and we fear more casualties,” he said.

In addition, according to Deputy Superintendent Railway Sukkur Tariq Latif, more than 13 bogies were damaged in the accident, including 9 bogies of Millat Express and 4 bogies of Sir Syed Express.

He said that work was underway to remove the injured and dead bodies trapped in the collapsed bogies while a relief train from Rohri had also reached the spot.

The injured have been shifted to Taluka Hospital Rohri, Panu Aqil and Civil Hospital Sukkur, a spokesman for Pakistan Railways said.

He said that the remaining racks of Sir Syed train were diverted to Sadiqabad railway station with the passengers.

The spokesman said that as soon as the track was restored, the trains would be diverted to their destination.

