Irina Shayk totally ‘smitten’ by Kanye West as their romance intensifies

Irina Shayk and Since Kanye West have been secretly dating for a few months. According to the Daily Mail, the couple was previously seen together in Provence, France, where they were staying at the exclusive Villa La Coste boutique hotel.

According to a source, the supermodel has been ‘completely’ enamored by the US rapper since he began courting her a few weeks ago.

“They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy,” a source told PEOPLE, adding that they stayed three nights at Villa La Coste.

“He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France,” the insider added.

“She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted,” the source revealed of the Russian supermodel. “They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides.”

Furthermore, the insider revealed that Kim has no objection to Kanye moving on after their divorce.

“Irina isn’t friends with Kim at all, so there’s no weirdness there,” said the source.