Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s daughter’s wedding photos go viral

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

09th Jun, 2021. 01:54 pm
Khalil-ur-Rehman

Famous playwright, actor, poet and director Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar‘s daughter’s wedding photos are circulating on social media.

The marriage ceremony of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s daughter, Nashaba Khalil was held yesterday in which many well-known personalities of the showbiz industry were also present.

The playwright held a simple ceremony for his daughter’s wedding while inviting only a few people due to the global epidemic covid-19.

It can be seen in the pictures that actors Humayun Saeed, Vasay Chaudhry and Nadeem Baig attended the marriage ceremony of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s daughter.

It should be noted that Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar‘s drama serial ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ had broken all records of success and this drama serial also got the honor of being recognized as a super hit drama last year.

Actress Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui played the lead roles in the play, and it was aired on a private TV channel.

