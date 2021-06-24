Nadeem Mubarak (nani wala) gives challenge to Ducky Bhai, Got roasted

Famous Tik Toker Nadeem Mubarak known as (nani wala) gives a challenge to well-known YouTuber Saadur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai to upload a video for her wife to be, Dolly.

Nadeem Mubarak said that he wants a video from Ducky Bhai in which he has to congratulate Dolly for their wedding.

Ducky Bhai posted his video on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Sab choro iska kya karen?”

Sab choro iska kya karen ? pic.twitter.com/Pol1yGxwSp — Saad Ur Rehman (@duckybhai) June 24, 2021

Earlier, Ducky Bhai uploads a video on his YouTube channel in which he roasted his wife to be, Dolly.