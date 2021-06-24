Double Click 728 x 90
Nadeem Mubarak (nani wala) gives challenge to Ducky Bhai, Got roasted

Raba NoorWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 10:49 pm
Nadeem Mubarak

Famous Tik Toker Nadeem Mubarak known as (nani wala) gives a challenge to well-known YouTuber Saadur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai to upload a video for her wife to be, Dolly.

Nadeem Mubarak said that he wants a video from Ducky Bhai in which he has to congratulate Dolly for their wedding.

Ducky Bhai posted his video on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Sab choro iska kya karen?”

Earlier, Ducky Bhai uploads a video on his YouTube channel in which he roasted his wife to be, Dolly.

